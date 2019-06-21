Car Snatchers Busted

The suspects

THREE MEN believed to be members of a car-snatching syndicate are in the grips of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

The arrest of Papa Yaw alias Kelvin, 27, Enoch Amponsah alias Brown, 40, and Henry Incoom aka Chicago, 33, came shortly after they pulled a heist on a car dealer in Kumasi.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, said Papa Yaw, who is a resident of Tafo Pankrono Estate, is a trader, whilst his accomplices Enoch Amponsah and Henry Incoom are mechanic and businessman respectively.

He told journalists at a press briefing on Friday, June 21, that the modus operandi of the suspects is for one of them to approach a car dealer under the pretext of buying a car.

As the negotiation goes on, the police chief narrated that, the suspect then offers to test-drive the car and eventually manages to bolt away with it.

ASP Ahianyo stated that the suspects, who were identified during an identification parade by some of their victims, in many instances outwitted their victims, after getting hold of the car documents.

ASP Ahianyo explained that the suspects sometimes pushed the owners out of the cars when they succeeded in distracting their attention.

They would soon be processed for court to answer charges on robbery and other related issues, he indicated.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi