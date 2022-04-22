Car Snatchers Strike At Trede

SOME SUSPECTED car snatchers have snatched an unregistered Toyota Highlander from a man in his house at Trede, a community in the Ashanti Region.

The victim, Atta Gyamfi, reportedly lost his vehicle at gun-point after three unknown hoodlums attacked him around 8pm on April 16, 2022.

A Trede police report disclosed that unknown to Gyamfi, the criminals had laid ambush in his house perhaps whilst he was outside during the day working.

They pounced on him immediately he arrived home and alighted from the vehicle, which has still not been found.

The hoodlums, who arrived at the scene in a Toyota Corolla car, quickly snatched the vehicle and sped off.

The suspects left behind the Toyota Corolla car, with registration number AW 3730- 17, which is believed to be a stolen vehicle.

The police report indicated that efforts are underway to apprehend the car snatchers.

“Atta Gyamfi of Trede reported to Trede Police that he arrived in his house at 20:00 hours onboard Toyota Highlander DV plate number DV 2526-22, and dark-brown in colour from Kumasi Airport.

“He reported that the moment he parked the vehicle and was about to enter his room, three men; one holding a pistol and firing rushed on him.

“One of them forcibly collected the vehicle keys from him and they sped off with the vehicle. There was nothing valuable in the car,” part of the police report indicated.

It said police visited the scene and found five live ammunition and a blue Toyota Corolla with registration number AW 3730- 17 with its engine on, suspected to belong to the robbers, parked about 100 metres from the scene.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi