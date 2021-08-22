Careless Driver Kills Nine At Apedwa Junction

ABOUT Nine passengers including a six-month-old baby have been crushed to death in a fatal accident that occurred at the Apedwa section of the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the suspect driver of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GT 7394-14 with passengers on board was on top of speed from Nkawkaw towards Accra direction.

He reportedly made a reckless overtaking on reaching Apedwa pig farm junction and collided with a Burkinabe bound DAF trailer truck with registration number 2459 T1 03 driven by Yakouba Sanogo age 34.

The impact forced the vehicle to crash into the bush killing nine passengers made up of six female passengers including the six-month-old baby and three (3) male adults on the spot.

The dead bodies were conveyed and deposited at Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for pending autopsy, while the remaining injured victims have been rushed to the same Hospital and Kibi Government hospital for treatment.

BY Daniel Bampoe