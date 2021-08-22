10 Killed In Motor Crash on Winneba Road

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that 10 people have lost their lives in a gory vehicular accident at Gomoa Mampong on the Kasoa-Winneba highway Sunday morning.

Several passengers also sustained verious degrees of injuries in the crash involving two vehicles.

Some of the victims were said to have been trapped in the mangled vehicles as fire men tried to cut the vehicles to gain access to remove the victims.

The injured persons were rushed to the Winneba Trauma Hospital for medical attenrion whiles the bodies made up of six males and four females were deposited at the morgue of the same health facility for preservation.

The accident which reportedly occured Sunday, August 22, 2012, according to media reports was a result of wrongful overtaking by the two buses.

A bus with registration number GS 6262-19 was traveling from Accra to Ivory Coast while the other registered GN 4741-10 was also traveling from Takoradi to Accra when they had a head on collision.

An official of the Winneba Fire Service, Henry Asiedu confirmed the incident and the 10 people who died.

By Vincent Kubi