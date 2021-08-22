Former Big Brother Star Tobi Marries Heavily Pregnant Fiancée

Tobi and his wife

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakare has on Saturday tied the nuptial knot with his girlfriend, Anu Oladosu.

The wedding ceremony according to reports from Nigeria was held at a popular beach in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The couple’s family members and friends graced the occasion in their lovely red and black attires.

Videos from the wedding in circulation on social media showed a heavily pregnant wife-to- be.

Tobi, had ahead of the wedding on Saturday released their pre-wedding pictures on his Instagram page.

“It’s so beautiful to love and be loved… Unconditionally. She thinks/knows I’m a stubborn great guy. Enroute, but not yet at the best version of me. Still learning and growing in life. But this woman right here chose to love and be with me through the whole journey,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I prayed and you came. You are Here! Hence I know I’m blessed. I’m forever happy because it only gets better.”

Tobi was part of the third season of the BBNaija reality TV show titled ‘Double Wahala.’

Tobi is also an actor and had featured in a number of films since his season of Big Brother ended. He was recently in Ghana to act in Yvonne Nelson’s produced film, Fix Us.