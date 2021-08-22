ABC News Editor Robbed

Gordon Asare-Bediako

REPORTS reaching DGN Online indicates that the Editor of ABCNews and MyAbcLive.com, Gordon Asare-Bediako, has been robbed by armed men in Accra.

The robbers who were on a motorbike according report on Saturday, around 6:45 pm, ambushed and attacked him with a gun on the North Kaneshie-Industrial Area stretch.

The robbers managed to make away with his two phones (Samsung Fold and Huawei) and also took his laptop and other valuables from him.

He explained the incident on his Facebook timeline that, though “I was not hurt, since I was not shot at, by the robbers. It was really scary as it happened in a flash. I’m still trying to recollect how it happened”.

BY Daniel Bampoe