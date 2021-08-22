Annoh Dompreh Grabs Most Impactful Member of Parliament Award

Frank Annoh Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip also Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri constituency in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh is the recipient of the 2021 Ghana-Nigeria Achievers Award, 5th Edition as the Most Impactful Member of Parliament.

The Member of the Pan African Parliament was honoured and also given a certificate of Induction for his passion for Education and Youth Empowerment, also his full commitment to contributing his quota to see a better society.

The plaque presented to him, read “For your hard work, passion for humanity, effort in supporting the quality education of your constituents, determination, to support the President deliver dividends of democracy to Ghanaians and Great love for People”.

Mr Annoh Dompreh was recently honoured by the management of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat following his efforts in the decentralization of scholarships in the country.

Thereafter, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) also honoured him with a citation for his immense support to students and promotion of education in his Constituency.

The Majority Chief Whip has been organizing classes for BECE candidates, facilitating access to scholarships both local and foreign to students, and recently distributed about 200 Scientific calculators to students as well as helping to build a school library in the Constituency.

His constituency was been ranked as the best performing district in the Eastern Region during the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Whereas students who obtained an aggregate of six in the region were 247 made up of 110 boys and 137 girls and 178 out of the total number of candidates who obtained an aggregate of six were from Nsawam-Adoagyiri.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh is a Consultant, holds MSc Climate Change (Sustainable Development), MSc Environmental Policy LLB (Law).

He graduated from the University of Cape Coast with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. He also studied at Mountcrest University where he obtained LLB and LLM.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh started his engagement in politics as a student politician when he contested and was elected as president of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) whiles a student of the University of Cape Coast in 2000.

He was selected as the Eastern Regional Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party. In 2012, He contested in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri NPP Parliamentary primaries against Seth Wiafe Danquah and was given the nod by delegates in the constituency to represent them in the 2012 Ghanaian parliamentary election by obtaining 366 out of the 482 votes cast.

He proceeded to win the seat against Ben Ohene-ayeh of the NDC. He retained his seat in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

The award which was organized by Ghana – Nigeria Achievers Award Foundation on the theme: Celebrating Impact and Humanitarian Effort” was a platform that brought together Ghanaians and Nigerian Citizens to share ideas, interact, and get honoured for great works being done.

Other receipts are; the National Chief Imam Shiekh Nuhu Sharubutu, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Yusif Mustapha, among other prominent Ghanaian and Nigerian Actors.

BY Daniel Bampoe