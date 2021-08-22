Koforidua MP Declares War On Noise Makers

Micheal Okyere Baafi

THE Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, also a Member of Parliament for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, Micheal Okyere Baafi has hinted of an imminent crackdown against Churches, pubs, and drinking spots that breach the permissible ambient noise levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Per the Constitution, in Ghana, permissible ambient noise as set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for residential areas requires that during the day noise levels should not be above 55 decibels during the day and 48 at night (EPA, 2008).

However, the New Juaben South Municipality is witnessing deafening noise pollution by street evangelists, companies embarking on promotional sales whereas many Churches and Information centres, drinking spots, and bars are inundated in the nook and cranny of the Municipality.

At the climax of the first tour of Town Hall meetings organized by the New Juaben South MP at Ahenfie Park for both Akwasu Asebi and Social Welfare Electoral Areas, residents complained bitterly about the noise pollution in the Municipality especially in the evening by churches and pubs.

Michael Okyere Baafi who shared the concerns of his constituents assured of launching an operation to shut down churches and pubs that are found culpable.

“We all believe in worshipping God but it doesn’t mean you should disturb the sleep of others while worshipping. You want to worship your God, someone to wants to sleep.

He added that, ” What I am saying doesn’t mean I hate Churches or will go to hell. But if you won’t sleep and will pray, know that some people too want to sleep so don’t disturb them. I want to assure you very soon we will launch an operation in Koforidua”.

He continued “We will go out there to shut down many things. Many big men in the Municipality similarly complain to me about the increasing noise pollution that disturbs their sleep at night. They say Methodist School Park some three prayers warriors disturb at night. This stupidity wants to be entertained”.

Meanwhile, he has also hinted that more Police posts are being constructed in the Constituency to curb the increasing criminal activities.

“I shall undertake another round of Town Hall meetings in due course. I have taken serious considerations to all the concerns raised by the constituents at the various Electoral Areas. Those that needed very urgent attention, we have attended to them while the others are currently being worked on”.

He concluded that “Road constructions are ongoing, more security posts are being constructed, many street lights have been installed, and more will soon be provided to illuminate the entire constituency. We also ensure that police patrolling will be frequent in the constituency while water and sanitation issues are also being addressed”.

BY Daniel Bampoe