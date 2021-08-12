Careless Driver Kills Woman At Suhum

A female Pedestrian identified as Doris Dzifa, 38 who was standing at the roadside waiting to board a commercial vehicle met her untimely death when a “Carless” Driver knocked her down and cut her body into two.

The incident reportedly occurred at Obretema, a community near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region, on Thursday noon.

According to reports, the driver Michael Kotei, 36, was driving a Honda accord private car with trade plate number DV 2115C-2021 with three occupants from Accra towards Kumasi.

The driver who was on top speed upon reaching a section of the road at Krobom-Obretema near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi highway lost control of the steering wheel and veered from the road, knocking down the female pedestrian.

The vehicle finally landed in a nearby bush.

The Police rushed to the scene to convey the driver together with other occupants who sustained various injuries to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased was also removed and deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy

The police then impounded the accident vehicle to the police station as investigations are ongoing.

Viewer Discretion is adviced

BY Daniel Bampoe