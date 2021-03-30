Careless Driver Knocks Lovers Into A River

Two lovers standing in front of a shop close to the Akora River in Agona Swedru in the Central Region were hit by a speeding car and in the process dragged them into the river.

The unregistered Toyota Camry car being driven by a-yet-to-be identified man with two other occupants in the wee hours of Saturday was coming from TEXACO area in Agona Swedru towards Chapel Square at top speed, but suddenly veered off the road and hit the two lovers, with the car also somersaulting into the river near the main bridge on the Akora River in the town.

According to reports, the driver was said to have lost control when negotiating a sharp curve just before the bridge and in the process veered off the road to hit the two lovers standing in front of a shop close to the river.

All the occupants of the car were trapped inside when it plunged into the river after hitting the lovers.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said some people around quickly came to their rescue and removed all the three people trapped in the vehicle which had fallen into the river.

The reports also said the rescuers were also able to rescue the unfortunate man hit by the vehicle before pushing him into the river.

One of the people rescued in the car was said to have died while receiving treatment at the Swedru Government Hospital

However reports say the rescuers could not trace the girlfriend who is said to be missing after the rescuers had combed the area where accident happened to find her.

The boyfriend is also said to be responding to treatment at the Swedru Government Hospital where he is currently on admission.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr.