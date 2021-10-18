Cars For Best Performing Bolt Drivers

David Kotei Nikoi

FOUR TOP performing Bolt drivers in Ghana will receive brand new 2021 Suzuki Celerio cars in recognition of their amazing services to the company.

The 2nd edition of the annual Bolt driver reward contest, dubbed the “Bolt Driver’s League”, which kicked off on October 11, 2021, will reward the Top New Driver, Top Existing Driver, Top Woman Driver and the Overall Top Driver.

With this contest, Bolt, the leading ride-hailing platform in Africa, is reaffirming its long-standing commitment and tradition of caring about its drivers who make its services possible.

David Kotei Nikoi, Bolt Country Manager, said “With the unveiling of the Bolt Driver’s League contest, we aim to build a community of drivers who will take pride and be passionate when serving passenger each time. In addition, we are delighted with the opportunities that the grand prizes will bring to the winning drivers.”

The 2021 Bolt Driver’s League will have various activities and behavioural targets including finished rides and driver ratings.

By the criteria for the selection of the winners, the overall Top Driver should have the highest number of trips and maintain the highest ratings in the period under review.

Last year’s contest, dubbed ‘Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge’, saw three lucky drivers – Isaac Awotwe, Adam Okens and Andrew Osei – drive away brand new Suzuki Swift cars while over 50 drivers received gift hampers and home appliances.

This year’s contest, which applies an exciting sport’s inspired raffle system, will show appreciation to yet another batch of excellent drivers and will be held over a 10-week period starting October 11, 2021.

In addition to the brand new cars, other rewards like refrigerators and amazing home appliances will also be up for grabs in the Bolt Driver’s League.

All Bolt drivers in Ghana are encouraged to participate in this year’s challenge to showcase their stellar services to the world and be rewarded.

Drivers will get regular updates on their progress.

Commenting on the contest, Mr Kotei noted, “I wish all participating Bolt drivers the best as we continue providing them with an enabling environment to succeed so they can give riders that awesome experience that the brand is known for.”