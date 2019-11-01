Cassava Processing Factory For Kpandai District

Atta Emmanuel Kofi Tatablata

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kpandai, Atta Emmanuel Kofi Tatablata, has revealed that the district is among 58 other districts benefitting from the Enable Youth Program under the One district One Factory initiative.

He indicated that the district has been selected for a cassava processing factory.

The DCE said experts visited the district to access its potentials and have identified cassava processing factory as a project that will be beneficial and create job opportunities for residents in the area.

He assured residents that very soon the construction of the cassava processing factory will commence.

Addressing the media at the Kpandai district’s meet the press encounter, the DCE, stated that 73 students from the district in various tertiary institutions have been granted scholarships by the scholarship secretariat.

Under the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) , GH¢ 200,000 loan facility was given to 200 people in eight groups, consisting of 25 members each by the assembly.

In 2017, the beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty(LEAP) in the district were 2,004 in 57 communities but the currently the assembly were able to increase the beneficiaries to 2,964 in 73 communities.

Mr. Tatablata stated that as part of governments effort to ensure all year round farming in district , out of the eight communities earmarked for the One Village One Dam policy, five dams are currently at various stages of completion in the district.

He called on residents to continue to preserve the peace they are enjoying in the district so that they can continue to benefit from the good policies and programs of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) under the leadership of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

BY Eric Kombat, Kpandai