Castro’s Manager DJ Amess Buried

A scene from the burial ceremony

The mortal remains of the late artiste manager, Darlyn Kotei, aka DJ Amess, were laid to rest last Saturday at the Awudome Cemetary in Accra.

The deceased, who died on June 4 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness, was the manager of the late hiplife artiste, Castro.

He left behind three children.

The burial ceremony was attended by his colleagues – radio and television presenters, musicians and music producers.

Some of the musicians and friends sang hymns and paid tribute to their departed friend and colleague.

In their various tributes the musicians and friends recounted some of the memorable moments they shared with the late artiste manager.

Among the personalities were Isaac Abeiku Aidoo, CEO of Goodies Music Productions, Kojo Preko Dankwa of Accra FM, Eddie Ray, Christian Agyei Frimpong of Onua FM, Dr Cann of Happy FM, Mr Handsome, Afia Papabi, Bnosska, James Clarke of Chorkor Trotro fame and Albert Bonda.

DJ Amess, until his death, was a regular pundit on Kasapa Entertainment on Kasapa102.5FM, Onua FM, Top Radio and Adom Entertainment Hall among others.

By George Clifford Owusu