Catherine Heads Education Agency

Mrs. Catherine Agyapomaa Appiah-Pinkrah

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Mrs. Catherine Agyapomaa Appiah-Pinkrah as the Acting Executive Director of the Complementary Education Agency (CEA).

Her appointment is in pursuant to Section 11 (1) of the Complementary Education Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1055).

The appointment letter, dated November 27, 2023, was signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President.

Until her appointment, Mrs. Appiah-Pinkrah was the Director in charge of General Administration at the Education Ministry, having also headed the Pre-Tertiary Directorate within the same ministry.

She holds an MSc degree in Development Planning and Management, and currently pursuing a Doctoral Degree in Business Administration.

Mrs. Appiah-Pinkrah, who has a wide experience in public administration after long years of service with various ministries, is going to the CEA at a time when it is going through a great transformation, and she is expected to impact massively on the operations of the agency.

She succeeds Mr. Francis Asumadu who retired from active service in 2023.