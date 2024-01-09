UNYA-GH Inaugurates Dr. Musah’s Appointment

Dr. Waheed Musah

The United Nations Youth Association of Ghana (UNYA-GH) recently inaugurated Dr. Waheed Musah’s appointment at Ghana’s Parliament House.

Dr. Waheed Musah was duly appointed and sworn in as the Special Envoy for Youth Diplomatic Affairs and Relations for the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana. He was sworn into office by Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

Dr. Waheed Musah is a multi-award-winning diplomat, humanitarian scientist, United Nations Youth Association-Ghana Special Envoy, moderator, investment analyst, community development expert, project manager, poet, youth development advocate, peace advocate, and UN volunteer. He is also the founder and CEO of the International Humanity Chamber of Commerce (IHH), the programme officer for the Acrossfaiths Foundation, and the agent for American Applied University, etc.

“My commitment is to promote youth development through diplomatic relations by promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Dr. Waheed Musah stated, adding, “And economically empower the youth to challenge them to excel in trade, business, investment, and industrialisation in all aspects of life in order to accelerate youth sustainable economic development through partnerships and SDGs for a better world.”

The United Nations Youth Association-Ghana (UNYA-GH), led by W.H. Kobina Adomadzi Longdon, is the youth wing of the United Nations Association Ghana (UNA-GH), which has the mandate to advocate, build capacities, and mobilise support for United Nations resolutions, programmes, and initiatives.

“We believe that people, especially youth everywhere, must be actively involved at both local and global levels of decision-making towards boosting the achievement of the United Nations goals,” he stressed.

The Youth Government Initiative (YGI) uses simulations of the three arms of government, mentorships, internships, and training on the three arms of government under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana to create a new generation of patriotic young Ghanaians imbibed with the spirit, tenets, and best practices of ethical legislative leadership, good governance, justice delivery, democracy, peacebuilding, international diplomacy, and global citizenship practice. UNYA-GH seeks to use YGI to promote sustainable youth inclusion in nation-building as it aspires to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.