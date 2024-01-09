MUSIGA Congratulates Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum for her remarkable achievement in breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest sing-a-thon, clocking an impressive 126 hours of continuous singing.

Afua Asantewaa’s dedication, passion, and unparalleled talent have not only set a new standard, but also brought honour to the music community in Ghana. According to MUSIGA, her success resonates deeply within the cultural and musical fabric of the country.

In an extraordinary display of endurance and musical prowess, Afua has etched her name in history, representing Ghana on the global stage. This accomplishment not only celebrates her personal triumph, but also showcases the richness and diversity of Ghanaian musical talent.

Samuel Kofi Agyemang, General Secretary of MUSIGA, expressed his excitement, stating, “Afua Asantewaa’s achievement is a testament to the vibrant music scene in Ghana. We are proud to have such exceptional talents contributing to the global recognition of our nation’s music.”

According to MUSIGA, Afua’s passion for music, coupled with her unwavering commitment, embodies the spirit of the union’s mission to promote and celebrate the diverse talents within the Ghanaian music industry.

The Musicians Union of Ghana also expressed confidence in Afua Asantewaa, stressing that her journey will inspire aspiring musicians and further elevate Ghana’s presence in the global music arena.