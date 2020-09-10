CCE Supports Borstal Institute

A scene during the presentation

Centre for Citizens Empowerment (CCE), as part of its social responsibility, has identified the Borstal Institute Correctional Centre as one of the avenues to support the vulnerable through mentorship programmes for the young offenders.

The CCE, led by its Vice Chair of the Board, H.W. Johanna Abena Yankson (rtd.), visited the correctional centre on Tuesday and made donations of food items including bags of gari, local rice and beans, and some cooking oil to the inmates.

Besides, they presented success cards to the final-year junior high school students to wish them well in the upcoming BECE exams.

During the short presentation, H.W. Yankson appealed for more support for the institute to execute its functions of ensuring that the young offenders become useful and productive citizens of our country.

“These young offenders need our love, encouragement and emotional support, and I am appealing to all Ghanaians to support this institute, which is doing a very good work in creating opportunities for these our children to be productive citizens,” she said.

The officers of the centre who received the items commended CCE for continuously supporting them to perform their training functions.

CCE, which has been in existence since 2014, has a partnership project with the Borstal Institute where two members of CCE provide free teaching services to the institute.

CCE also supports the poor and vulnerable through legal aid services and alternative dispute resolution services.

Other members of CCE who visited the Borstal Institute were Isaac Asare, Executive Director; H. W. (rtd.) Janet Awo Bakudie, Mrs. Marian A. Tackie, and Mrs. Gertrude Amoako-Adusei.