Akufo-Addo Assents To CIMG Act

President Nana Akufo-Addo has signed into law, the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Act.

The President assented to the Act nearly two months after Parliament passed it.

The passage of the Act had been delayed for nearly two decades.

In a release, the CIMG recalled that Parliament on June 4, 2020 passed the CIMG Bill, 2019, after the third reading on the floor of Parliament.

According to the release, the new law, CIMG Act, 2020 (Act 1021), empowers the institute to: set standards for the practice of marketing and to regulate the practice of the marketing profession in Ghana.

To achieve the objectives, the Act provides 11 functions of CIMG which include: provide training and conduct examinations in accordance with international best practice to improve the skills and competencies of all those working in and aspiring to work in marketing; set the agenda for the practice of marketing; promote the role and value of marketing as a critical tool for business development; support government in the development of policy and regulation of marketing activities.

By Melvin Tarlue