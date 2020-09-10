Asenso Secures School For Hwidiem

FOLLOWING THE intervention of Francis Asenso-Boakye, a Deputy Chief of Staff, the first public school has been commissioned at Hwidiem, near Kumasi.

Due to inadequate school facilities in Hwidiem located in the Bantama Constituency, the youth in the community were compelled to walk on foot over a long distance to school in the nearby communities.

The traditional authorities and opinion leaders of Hwidiem therefore contacted Asenso-Boakye to help secure a school for the town.

Asenso-Boakye, who is the parliamentary candidate (PC) for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), instantly accepted and worked assiduously to secure a school for Hwidiem.

Through Asenso-Boakye’s significant roles, the GETFund sponsored the construction of the Hwidiem M/A Basic School, which was estimated to value at GH¢926,791.

The official opening of the school on Monday sparked exciting scenes at Hwidiem. The natives of the town were heard chanting Asenso-Boakye’s name for his good works.

In his remarks, he said it was disheartening to see the youth of Hwidiem walking long miles to school at Ohwim so he intervened.

According to him, he contacted Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’, the Education Minister and GetFUND to build a basic school at Hwidiem and they obliged.

Asenso-Boakye indicated that the opening of the school “is a humbling experience for me as it shows that every small positive step today can lead to bigger projects in future.”

The Deputy Chief of Staff, who is passionate about education, entreated parents to show active interest in the education of their children to make them successful in life.

According to him, proper education is the best legacy that parents and guardians could bequeath their children, stressing that government has improved the education sector.

David Oppong, the Kumasi Metro Director of Education, on his part, urged parents and guardians to send their children to school early, saying “send them to school at age four.”

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, lauded the NPP government for its splendid works in all sectors so far, and praised Asenso-Boakye for the construction of the school.

Asamoah Boateng, aka ‘Asabee’, the CEO of State Interest and Governance Authority, described Asenso-Boakye as a selfless leader, saying “this school shows he is the best.”

The Kontihene of Hwidiem, Nana Osei Gyamfi Kyeremanteng, said the Bantama Constituency had so far benefitted immensely from Asenso-Boakye.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi