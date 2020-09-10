Independent Candidate Calls On Chief Imam

Kofi Koranteng in a discussion with the Chief Imam

KOFI KORANTENG, leader of the Independent Presidential Aspirants (IPAs) coalition, on Monday paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheik Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu, at his Accra residence.

The purpose of the visit was to formally introduce himself as an aspirant in the forthcoming presidential elections.

Mr. Koranteng is a mechanical engineer, a former investment banker with JP Morgan-Chase in New York, USA, an entrepreneur and family man. He has also been a key activist for the implementation of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA).

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, chairman of the ‘Kofi Koranteng for President 2020 Campaign Team’, Samuel Ofori Ampofo, explained that Mr. Koranteng had demonstrated enough commitment to prove that he was ready to make a difference in Ghana’s political history hence his visit to the Chief Imam to seek his blessing to be able to achieve his vision.

“Kofi Koranteng is a man with the vision. He has the support of other progressive independent political aspirants, and we have come to seek your blessings for this journey,” Mr. Ampofo stated.

In his brief remarks, Mr. Kofi Koranteng said he was counting on God to see him through a successful campaign to deliver inspired leadership, unity and true development to the people of Ghana.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chief Imam reiterated the need for Mr. Koranteng and his team to wage a clean presidential campaign that would elevate the standard of politics in Ghana; avoid religious and tribal prejudices, and ensure that his policies were designed to help all Ghanaians.

“The mission you have brought to this place is a truly noble one. My wish and expectation is that Ghana must move forward. Whoever comes to me here with a mission to propel Ghana into advancement and progress, I will support such venture. But my plea is that you do so in peace and harmony. I pray for Allah to guide you on this journey,” the Chief Imam stated.

In a separate development, Mr. Koranteng paid a visit to Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo, Chief of Akropong at his palace, where he was warmly welcomed.

Okuapeman was thrilled with Mr. Koranteng’s endeavour to seek the office of the presidency, and offered his blessing. The chief extended a personal invitation to Mr. Koranteng to join him at this year’s Odwira festival.