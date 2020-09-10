Nordsjaelland Role Excites Essien

Michael Essien

Midfield powerhouse Michael Essien is extremely elated after joining the coaching staff of Danish top-flight side, FC Nordsjælland.

Nicknamed Bison, the 37-year-old’s appointment was announced yesterday, becoming the second after former Ghana international Laryea Kingston to land a coaching role at the club.

Kingston, a former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak winger, is the coach of FC Nordsjælland U-19 team.

Also known as Puncho, he is the second Ghanaian in the first team as Mas Ud Didi Dramani, former Asante Kotoko head trainer is the assistant coach.

Essien tweeted, “I am delighted to have joined FC Nordsjaelland coaching staff as part of my development towards my full coaching licence. I will also be assisting the players on and off the pitch as part of my role.”

Meanwhile, FC Nordsjælland sports director Jan Laursen has explained why the Danish giants appointed the Chelsea legend as part of their coaching staff ahead of the new season.

He told the club’s website, “Michael left a very positive impression here during his visit and we continued the dialogue with him after he had left. We felt he was excited by what he experienced here through our philosophy, the people he met at the club, and that our environment inspired him.”

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan man joins the Scandinavian side ahead of the new season.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum