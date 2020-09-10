England Pair Paid Hotel Worker

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood at England training

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood paid an inside man to help them smuggle two Icelandic girls into their hotel room whilst on England duty, according to The Sun.

The pair reportedly paid a hotel worker to help them sneak the girls in despite the strict coronavirus protocols banning visitors.

Both the Manchester United and Man City stars were caught after footage leaked online from the girls’ Snapchat of them having made it to their room and spending the night inside the England team hotel.

Gareth Southgate expelled the two shamed youngsters from the squad and sent them home after their breach of the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

Foden and Greenwood have since issued apologies for their actions, having returned to Manchester just days after making their debuts for the national side.

City midfielder Foden started the Iceland match for the Three Lions, whilst Greenwood came on as a second-half substitution as England scraped a 1-0 victory in stoppage time.

Their rendezvous with the two girls—model Nadia Sif Lindal Gunnarsdottir, 20, and her cousin Lara Clausen—happened after the match as the team began preparations for their second Nations League tie against Denmark.

The next morning, according to reports, the England physio collared the two players before they met up with the rest of the squad for breakfast.

Had they not been stopped by the physio, they could have caused a huge Covid-19 breach and caused the Denmark match to be thrown into jeopardy over safety concerns.

A source, reported by The Sun, said, “They were very keen to meet the women and needed help from an employee, who received a very generous tip.”