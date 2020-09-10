All Set For Gold Fields PGA Golf Qualifiers

Alhaji Padori

This year’s Gold Fields Professional Golf Association (PGA) championship qualifiers are expected to hit the ground running next week.

But unlike previous editions, this year’s edition which tees off on September 14 at Celebrity, Sakumono, has taken a new format due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pro-golfers across the country will scramble for places at the various golf courses on different dates (September 14 to 23) in qualifiers under the theme: ‘Road To Damang’.

In all, 32 golfers comprising 24 regulars and eight seniors are expected to battle for supremacy for the main event scheduled for November 25 to 28.

The Director of Operations for PGA Ghana, Ahmed Padori, had stated ahead of the qualifiers that “it is very true we are set for this year’s event, the qualifiers will take place at the various courses. We are set for the event and promise to observe all the Covid-19 protocols.”

The annual competition which has gained international recognition saw Nigeria’s Christopher Francis emerging tops in last year’s championship.

He took home a giant trophy and a cash prize of GH¢35,000, but whether or not the organisers will maintain the same prize money or increase it, this will be announced in due course at its launch soon.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum