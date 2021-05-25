CCTV Catches 2 Hotel Workers Stealing From Employer

James Akwasi Laar and Aaron Nana Tweneboah in police custody

Two employees of a hotel at Teiman in Adentan Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing from their employer.

The two identified as James Akwasi Laar, 29, and Aaron Nana Tweneboah, 35, were captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera breaking into a safe containing cash both local and foreign, at the office of the manageress on May 17, 2021.

The two are currently in the custody of Kuottam police being investigated.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge who confirmed the arrest to Daily Guide said manageress of the hotel reported the theft to the police

She had discovered that an uninstalled safe containing an unspecified amount of money, foreign currencies, cheque booklets, a wallet and personal documents had gone missing.

A review of the CCTV camera in the hotel captured the two suspects committing the act.

DSP Tenge said police investigations showed that Laar was still working at the hotel but his accomplice, Tweneboah had stopped working at the place.

“Upon interrogation, suspect Akwasi Laar admitted to the offence but Tweneboah denied his involvement,” she said.

She said on May 18, 2021, police took Tweneboah to his house around 4:30pm to conduct a thorough search and in the process, discovered an amount of GHC205,910, four cheque booklets of different banks all belonging to the hotel, a passport and other personal documents also belonging to the CEO.

Tweneboah after the discovery confessed that they had caused damage to the safe and later disposed it off to a scrap dealer.

They took the safe into Tweneboah’s car and drove out of the premises without the knowledge of the private security on duty.

DSP Tenge said the two suspects are being processed for court.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey