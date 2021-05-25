Olympics Get Royal Loaf Support

Some of the players and members of the technical team displaying the bread

Accra Great Olympics Football Club has received 100 loaves of Akoma bread, one of Ghana’s finest locally produced bread.

Royal Loaf Bakery CEO, Alhassan Saad, stated during the presentation that, “This is part of our support mechanism to the club to offset some of their expenses in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Head Coach of Olympics, Annor Walker, on behalf of the technical team and playing body, stated that such support to the club in this challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic is highly appreciated and expressed their sincerest gratitude to Royal Loaf Bakery for the amazing gesture.

The CEO thanked the management of the club for the opportunity and assured them of their continued support to football in the country and beyond, and wished Olympics the best as the season gets to a close.

He added, “We are grateful to have been given the opportunity which makes us very positive about the future of our support for Ghana sports.”

The Wonder Club has so far garnered 43 points, three shot of leaders, and are fourth on the league log.