CDD, Audit Agency Sign Accountability MoU

Dr. Eric Oduro Osae and Professor Kwasi Prempeh exchanging the agreement

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the institution of a public financial accountability index.

The project dubbed, “The District Accountability Index (DAI),” will present information on financial irregularities of District Assemblies in a manner comprehensible by citizens.

It is also aimed at generating interests and fostering citizen demand for accountability from their local government officials.

The index, which will depend on irregularities highlighted in the Auditor General’s reports and other similarly important administrative data, will measure all 260 districts’ performance relative to financial management.

Signing the MoU, Director-General of the IAA, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, emphasised the readiness of the agency in meeting all the deliverables.

“This MoU is very critical, because when you have a DAI that publishes a list that indicates that there are accountable weaknesses in various state agencies, we can zero in on those institutions, and strengthen those institutions. By that, we can use the preventive approach to reduce corruption, or even prevent it from happening at all,” he said.

Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, Professor Kwasi Prempeh, expressed the hope that the DAI would go a long way to assist the IAA and other policy and decision-makers to ensure accountability in Ghana’s public financial management system.

The IAA, established by the Internal Audit Agency Act, 2003 (Act 658), exercises oversight over internal audit practices in the public service by setting standards, providing quality assurance, and supporting capacity building for good corporate governance.

CDD-Ghana, a citizens’ institution that is obligated and subscribes to the constitutional mandate to ensure effective use of public funds for improved social accountability and promotion of national development, with the IAA, have agreed to support each other to achieve the joint mandate.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri