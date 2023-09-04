‘Celebration Of His Grace’ Launched

Bernard Amankwah (right) addressing the media

This year’s edition of the annual gospel event dubbed, “Celebration of His Grace Concert” being organised to draw people closer to God, has been launched at a ceremony held at Flexi Clay at East Legon in Accra.

The launch ceremony of the event, which is the 16th edition, and organised by Presence Ministries, was graced by industry personalities including artistes billed to perform at the concert, the media, among others.

Themed, “My Offering”, the event will take place on September 24 at the National Theatre in Accra.

Speaking at the launch, the headline act for the event, Pastor Bernard Amankwah, said this year’s edition will be historic because a number of packages have been put in place for all those who will attend the event.

According to him, the concert which is designed to fulfil the spiritual needs of people is expected to attract Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life to enjoy a free gospel music concert with renowned gospel artistes.

He revealed that artistes billed to thrill fans at the event include Iona Rene, Jayana, Michael Kesse, Nii Soul, Perez Musik, among others.

Pastor Bernard Amankwah, who is credited with a number of albums including, Presence, Presence II, Almighty, The Glory Has Come, Holy, and Mercy Rescued Me, promised gospel music fans who will attend the event that they should expect nothing but great performances from him as well as all the gospel icons billed to perform at the event.

Since 2007 when the first edition of the ‘Celebration of His Grace’ concert was held, it has provided the means to bring Christians together to praise their maker, and Pastor Amankwah told BEATWAVES that the concert has been a “life changing” experience for many of its patrons.