Celebrities Asked To Be Mature On Social Media

Prophet Eric Amponsah

Gospel musician and prophet, Prophet Eric Amponsah, has cautioned Ghanaian celebrities who post their semi-nude photos on social media to stop that habit since it has a bad influence on the youth.

According to him, celebrities who post their nakedness on social media will not attract any serious man to propose to them because real men look beyond the physical looks of any woman they want to marry.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, the man of God said posting and sharing of nude pictures publicly was an offence; therefore, Ghanaian celebrities must desist from such an act.

“Posting of nude pictures on social media is a serious offence and celebrities should desist from the act. All those engaged in the act know themselves and they are our role models in the industry. I appeal to them to desist from such act in order to maintain their self respect,” he added.

He said people should also be arrested for posting nude pictures on social media.

He cautioned celebrities as well as Ghanaians against the use of aggressive, threatening or hateful speech on social media targeted at others.

With three albums to his credit, the man of God, who is also known as Computer Man, appealed to the police to warn the public that persons who send offensive messages and threats on social media to other people risked being arrested.

“I expect that people must be responsible when using social media. It must not be used to threaten or attack others,” he said.

The leader and founder of Hope Generation Ministry International (HGMI) added that social media must be used for business and social interaction but not threats to other people, their businesses or the state.

According to the Yesu Nti Meye Yie hitmaker, “when you are attacked on social media it can feel like the community has already made up its mind about you until you prove your innocence.”

Pointing out that social media channels are public spaces, he called for everyone including celebrities to behave. “Just remember God is watching you and not just your followers,” he asserted.

He pleaded with members of the public to be cautious about capturing and sharing personal explicit images especially through social media platforms.

He also urged bloggers to desist from using ‘online’ to spread fake news, adding that some bloggers were in the habit of posting fake news on their blogs and websites to propagate cheap blackmail by inciting the public against individuals, government and institutions.

By George Clifford Owusu