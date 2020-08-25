Pambo Appointed AFA Anti-Doping Veep

Dr. Prince Pambo

The Medical Director of Parliament of Ghana and a management board member of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Dr. Prince Pambo, has been appointed as the vice-chairman of the Anti-Doping Commission of Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA).

Dr. Pambo was also nominated by the GAF to serve on the Commission, but the executive board of AFA elevated him to the vice-chairman position due to his rich experience in the field.

The Commission will be chaired by Bojuwoye Adebukola from Nigeria, with Radonirina Zafinjato Rakotomanga from Madagascar as the secretary to the Commission. Other members of the committee are Essomba Herve Noel (Cameroon), Ekoue-Kouvahey (Togo), Ismael Oumarou Issaka (Niger) and Niamke N’guessan Marie Chantal (Ivory Coast).

Dr. Prince Pambo is a multifaceted sports and exercise medicine physician. His vast experience in the field makes him highly sought-after in the country and the continent as a whole.

For over a decade, in addition to being an attending physician (Medical Director) Civil Service Polyclinic in Accra and conducting pre-competition medical assessment (PCMA) for soccer teams in Ghana, he also attends to both elite and recreational athletes presenting with sports-related injuries.

He is an Honorary Visiting Clinician at the Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Centre, Gulf Medical University, United Arab Emirates.

At the national level, Dr. Pambo is a member of the National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO). He is also part of a technical working group tasked by the Ministry of Health and the World Bank to develop a national policy for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and strategies to mitigate the incidence of NCDs.

Dr. Pambo is a member of the Medical Committee of Confederation of African Football (CAF) and as a doping control officer (DCO), he is extremely passionate about fair play in sports.

The Medical & Doping Commission will ensure that AFA is World Anti-Doping compliant, formulate policies, execute plan, educate athletes and coaches in all AFA member countries to make Africa armwrestling a doping-free sport.