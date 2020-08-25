Aboso Gold Fields Supports Communities With PPE

John Kojo Enimil (left) making a presentation to one of the beneficiaries

Aboso Gold Fields in the Western Region has procured Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth GH¢219,533.00, and distributed them to the company’s stakeholders in its host communities.

The items which were procured through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation included N95 nose masks with valves, various sizes of hand sanitizers, hand gloves, fabric facemasks, hand sanitizers and hand gloves.

The rest were sanitizer dispensers, hand held infrared thermometers, locally made fabric facemasks, hand washing soaps, towels and Veronica buckets.

One of the business partners of the Damang mine of Gold Fields—Engineers and Planners (E&P)—also presented 26 easy to use hand washing facilities to the communities.

The beneficiary stakeholders included all police stations at Huni Valley, Damang and Aboso; all health facilities at Huni Valley, Damang, Subri, Bompieso and Aboso; and all palaces including that of queen mothers at Bosomtwe, Damang, Subri, Amoanda, Nyamekyere, Kyekyewere, Aboso, Koduakrom and Bompieso.

The rest included all Junior High Schools in the host communities including private schools; Huni Valley Senior High School; farmers associations; unit committee members; assembly members; and members of the media at Tarkwa and Bogoso.

The Security Supervisor of Aboso Gold Fields, John Kojo Enimil, explained that the initiative was to help prevent the spread of the disease in those areas.

It was also to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between the mining company and its host communities.

He appealed to the beneficiary stakeholders to make good use the PPE and called on the people to continue to adhere strictly to all the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Neigel Sackey, Technical Service Manager of E&P, also appealed to the residents to desist from not wearing the face masks, particularly in the evenings since it could lead to the spread of the virus.

Detective Inspector Joseph Amponsah, Station Officer at Huni Valley Police Station, thanked the mining company for the gesture and promised the items would be used judiciously.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi