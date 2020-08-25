Ronaldinho Freed After 5 Months Detention Over Passport Forgery

Ronaldinho

Brazil and Barcelona football legend, Ronaldinho has finally been set free after spending five months in house arrest over a forged passport in Paraguay.

The 40-year-old former PSG and AC Milan player had been detained with his brother, Roberto Assis, after entering Paraguay in early March 2020, using false passports.

Ronaldinho and his brother spent one month behind bars and for four months they were detained in a luxury hotel in the capital Asuncion on bail.

Both have now been released although they must pay $200,000 (£153,000) in damages between them. The World Cup winner is now free to return home to Brazil.

In April, they were released from prison after lawyers posted a $1.6 million (£1.3m) bail on their behalf, and they were placed under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion to await trial.

Ronaldinho had a very successful football career before his retirement in 2015.

He made his career debut for Grêmio, in 1998.

At age 20, Ronaldinho moved to Paris Saint-Germain in France before signing for Barcelona in 2003.

In his second season with Barcelona, he won his first FIFA World Player of the Year award, as Barcelona won the 2004–05 La Liga title.

By Melvin Tarlue