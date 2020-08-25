Police Arrest 148 After PSG Loss… Earn £2.4m More Than Bayern

French police say they have made 148 arrests following riots in the capital after Paris St-Germain’s 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Sunday.

The clashes occurred on the Champs-Elysees and around the Parc des Princes stadium, where fans had gathered to watch the game on a big screen.

Cars were set on fire and shop windows were smashed, police said.

PSG were bidding to win the Champions League for the first time.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain may not be top dogs in Europe but they’re somehow top of the revenue earnings from this season’s Champions League, according to estimates.

The French outfit’s quest to win a maiden European Cup ended in tears on Sunday as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 in Sunday’s final by Bayern Munich.

Former PSG winger Kingsley Coman came back to haunt his old side with a 59th-minute header that separated the two sides.

But despite finishing as runners-up, Thomas Tuchel’s are still likely to receive more money than actual champions Bayern Munich in this year’s competition.

According to Swiss Ramble’s estimations, PSG are set to earn £119.7million with Bayern pocketing £117.3m. Barcelona are next with £104m, while Manchester City earned the fourth-most with £89.4m. Fellow English clubs Chelsea (£73.1m), Liverpool (£72.2m) and Tottenham (£62.3m) were inside the top 13 sides within the ‘big five’ leagues.

PSG’s figures are bigger than Bayern Munich predominately because of the TV pool payments by country differ from one to the other. This is the biggest factor between the two teams as Bayern earned a higher prize fund for winning the competition (£62.3m to £56.9m) and UEFA club co-efficient bonus (£29.8m to £26.2m), for example.