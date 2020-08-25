WWII Veteran, 95, Promoted By President

Dominic Ntiwul presents a citiation to the newly promoted WOI Ashitey Hammond.

Ninety-five years old World War Two (WWII) veteran, ex-Private Joseph Ashitey Hammond, has been promoted to the honourary rank of Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

At a ceremony held yesterday at the Burma Hall at Burma Camp, Accra, WO1 Hammond was decorated with his newly acquired honourary rank.

In attendance was the Minister for Defence, Dominic B.A. Ntiwul, representing President Akufo-Addo, the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, Major General Clayton Yaache (Rtd), Chairman of the Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG) and Service Chiefs among other heads of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Also present were members of the family of the veteran and other veterans.

The Defence Minister described WO1 Hammond as an “outstanding second world war veteran” whose activities over the years have been exemplary.

He commended WO1 Hammond for his outstanding contribution to Ghana’s fight against Covid-19 by embarking on a daily 2-kilometre walk for seven consecutive days through which an amount of GH¢290,000 was raised to support frontline workers as well as other vulnerable veterans in the country.

“It is in view of all these exceptional contributions and sacrifices of ex-Private Ashitey Hammond that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, deems it right and appropriate to confer on him the honourary rank of Warrant Officer Class One,” he announced.

“It is my hope and belief that this will encourage and motivate others to strive to emulate his achievements,” he added.

Chairman of the VAG, Major General Yaache (rtd), said that his outfit submitted a proposal to the President through the CDS and the Defence Minister for WO1 Hammond to be honoured.

This he said the President “graciously” approved of.

He expressed profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, the Defence Minister, the CDS and the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces “for this unique honour which is for all veterans.”

WO1 Hammond on his part conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, the Defence Minister, the CDS, the Military High Command and everyone for the honour done him.

He said to be called back from retirement after 75 years and given this promotion was a “rare honour.”

He pledged to do his best to advance the good image of Ghana and urged all to be patriotic citizens of the nation.

Warrant Officer Class One is the highest rank in the Non-Commissioned segment of the military.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio