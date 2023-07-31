Celebrities Join Sammi Awuku For Ofie Mega Walk

Three influential celebrities Prince David Osei, Kalybos, and Jessica Williams will be among several others who will take part in the Ofie Mega Walk by Director General Of National Lottery Authority Sammy Awuku at Ofie in the Akuapem North Municipality.

This is to show solidarity and commitment to Sammy’s political campaign to win the Akropong parliamentary seat for the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

The walk which is scheduled for August 4, 2023, will start from the Amanokrom Presby Primary School and end at the Ofie High Street.

It is expected to serve as a powerful statement of unity and advocacy for Sammy Awuku’s quest to win the Akropong constituency parliamentary seat dubbed the Ofie project.

Participants are expected to be waving banners, chanting slogans, and voicing their dedication to Sammy’s cause.

The event will also provide an opportunity for campaign representatives to engage with attendees, discuss their proposed policies and initiatives, and answer questions about their vision for constituency.

Prince David, Kalybos, and Jessica Williams who are known for their strong stance on social issues and philanthropic endeavors will take center stage during the walk.

They will be emphasizing the importance of voting for Sammy Awuku while endorsing his candidature to represent the people of Akropong in Parliament.

They will also take the opportunity to address the crowd, urging everyone to exercise their right to vote and emphasizing the importance of informed decision-making during the elections.

“On the 4th of August, I would like to invite you to join me, along with many others, on a special walk. This walk is not just about exercising and enjoying the outdoors, but it’s also about something much greater. Ofie Mega Walk with my brother @sammiawuku @clickmanteaw You can’t afford to miss it 4th August Let’s go,” Prince David Osei wrote on Instagram when he announced the walk.

