Ghana Has Future To Overcome Current Economic Challenges – Israel Foreign Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Mr. Eli Cohen

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Eli Cohen has expressed confidence in Ghana by indicating that the country will have a brighter and more resilient economy despite its current challenges.

According to him, he has observed that with the right knowledge and needed investment, the country had all the “ingredients” to prosper.

Speaking at the first edition of the Israel- China Business Forum, held in Accra, he noted that ‘’I believe in the future of Ghana, I believe in the relations between Ghana and Israel, and I believe in the right time’’.

The Israel Foreign Minister, who was accompanied by some eight Israeli companies from areas such as agriculture, water management, clean energy, and cyber security, said, he would help Ghana achieve its vision which included ensuring food security, adding that “I don’t think that Ghana should remain an importer of food but rather should be an exporter of food”.

He indicated that “I chose Ghana to be the first country in Africa for my bilateral meetings because I believe in the huge potential for economic relations between Israel and Africa and Ghana in particular. I am sure that we will see the fruit of this visit by increasing the level of investment and increasing the capacity of trade volumes between the countries’’.

He added that Israel was willing to share the expertise that has helped the desert country improve its agriculture and produce enough water.

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo indicated that the resolve of both countries to collaborate in new areas was indicative of the new height of their relationship.

He urged Israeli companies to take advantage of Ghana’s political stability and conducive business environment to invest in the country.

The Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa, also added that the visit of the foreign minister to Africa in the 75th year after the creation of the State of Israel was a testament to how important the country considers Africa as a partner for collaboration especially in business and trade.

The forum which was facilitated by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) under the theme, “Connecting Market Driving Prosperity is aimed at creating avenues for partnerships between Ghanaian and Israeli businesses.

-BY Daniel Bampoe