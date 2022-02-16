Celestine Donkor Grabs Four Nominations @ 3Music Awards

Celestine Donkor

Celebrated gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor, has been nominated in four categories at this year’s edition of the annual 3Music Awards.

The gospel artiste has been nominated in the Gospel Act of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Woman of the Year and Artiste of the Year categories.

The singer, who is widely known for hit songs like ‘Agbebolo’, ‘Edem’, ‘Enyonyoge Kokooko’, ‘Morxwula’ (way maker cover), among others, is set and hopeful to make another history.

She will be battling some of Ghana’s topmost acts such as Black Sherif, D-Black, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gyakie in the Artiste of the Year category.

Celestine Donkor, who recently released her groundbreaking seven-track EP titled ‘Testimony Therapy’, is the only gospel artiste that made it to the most prestigious award category of the scheme, considering her hard work and visibility in the year under review.

Last year she won Female Gospel Artiste of the Year at the National Gospel Music Awards.

Celestine Donkor, who has collaborated with celebrated acts such Joe Mettle, Joyce Blessing, Ceccy Twum, Mkhululi Bhebhe, Edem, and Philipa Baafi, will on March 6, hold her annual gospel concert dubbed ‘Celestial Praiz’ in Accra.

This year’s edition of the concert is anticipated to draw hordes of people, who will have the opportunity to enjoy a night of anointed musical praise, worship and thanksgiving with Celestine Donkor.

The aim of Celestial Praiz, which was instituted in 2011, is to bring Christians from all walks of life and from different denominations together to worship and praise God.