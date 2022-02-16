Ghana Celebrates Safer Internet Event

Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako

Ghana has joined one hundred and seventy countries in the world to celebrate the 2022 edition of the Africa Safer Internet Day (ASID).

The event, a month-long celebration, is observed globally in February each year to promote the safe and positive use of digital technology for children and young people, and to inspire a national conversation about using technology responsibly, respectfully, critically, and creatively.

The Director General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako, has therefore called on all stakeholders to get involved to raise awareness on online safety issues to promote a safer and positive use of digital technology, especially among children and young people.

In a statement, Dr. Boasiako said that the CSA in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Education, UNICEF, Plan International and all other child online protection partner agencies and stakeholders in Ghana will observe the occasion to create awareness and build nationwide understanding on the need for children to be guided to stay safe online.

“The celebration is expected to promote the safe and positive use of online technology by children and young people in Africa under the global focus, “Together for a Better Internet”, and raise awareness on emerging child online issues and current concerns and the need for all stakeholders including parents, guardians, teachers, civil society, and religious bodies to get interested in the experiences of children and young people online.”

According to Mr. Boasiako, “For every awareness created, a child can be protected, secured, and saved from online criminal abuses like sextortion, cyber bullying, cyber grooming, sexting, possession and distribution of child pornography.”

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey