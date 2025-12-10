Celtic Icon John ‘Dixie’ Deans Dies Aged 79

Scottish football is mourning the passing of John ‘Dixie’ Deans, the legendary Celtic and Motherwell striker, who has died aged 79.

Deans, capped twice for Scotland, built a reputation as one of the most prolific goalscorers of his era. Beginning his career with Neilston Juniors, he earned the nickname “Dixie” after the famed Everton striker Dixie Dean, famously netting 60 goals in a single season.

He joined Motherwell in 1965, where his clinical finishing made him a fan favourite. Deans scored 89 goals in 198 appearances for the Steelmen and helped the club secure the Second Division title in the 1968–69 season.

Although he developed a reputation for fiery discipline at Fir Park, it did little to deter Celtic manager Jock Stein, who signed him in 1971 following the club’s shock League Cup final defeat to Partick Thistle.

At Celtic, Deans transformed his discipline while maintaining his lethal touch in front of goal. Forming a formidable partnership with a young Kenny Dalglish, he helped the club secure six major honours and enjoyed numerous standout moments.

He scored hat-tricks in both the 1972 Scottish Cup final and the 1974 League Cup final, each time against Hibernian. Yet he is also remembered for the heartbreak of missing a decisive penalty in Celtic’s shootout defeat to Inter Milan in the 1972 European Cup semi-final.

By the time he left Celtic for Luton Town in 1976, Deans had cemented his place among the club’s greats with 124 goals in 184 appearances. He later played for Adelaide United, Carlisle United and Partick Thistle, before hanging up his boots in 1980.

Motherwell paid tribute in a statement, saying: “Deans will be remembered fondly for his exquisite goalscoring form at Fir Park. He passes away aged 79, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Dixie.”