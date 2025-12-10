GFA Confirms Dates For Mid-Season Transfer Window

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced that the second registration window for the 2025/26 football season will open at 00:01 a.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, and close at 11:59 p.m. GMT on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

The mid-season transfer period offers clubs a vital chance to strengthen their squads as the competition enters a decisive phase.

Teams will be able to resolve weaknesses, reinforce key areas and boost squad depth ahead of the second half of the campaign.

According to the GFA, both the International Transfer Matching System (ITMS) and the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS) will be operational throughout the window, allowing clubs to complete local and international transfers before the deadline.

The Association has also issued a strong reminder to clubs to ensure all transfer activities are processed through the ITMS/DTMS within the stipulated period. It further warned that any club that fails to meet the minimum squad requirement of 20 approved players will face deactivation.

The 2025/26 season, which kicked off on September 12, 2025, is expected to conclude on May 30, 2026.

The GFA emphasised that clubs must strictly adhere to the registration schedule, noting that no extensions will be granted.

BY Wletsu Ransford