Upper West RFA, GES Collaborate For ‘Football for Girls’ Programme

Stakeholders after the meeting

The Upper West Regional Football Association (RFA), led by Chairman Alhaji Sadugu Yahaya and the Regional Women’s Representative, has paid a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to discuss the rollout of the Football for Girls grassroots initiative in the region.

The meeting took place on Monday, December 8, 2025, with Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong, the GFA Women’s Football Development Manager, joining the delegation.

In his remarks, Alhaji Sadugu Yahaya formally introduced the GFA team and outlined the purpose of the engagement — to present the Football for Girls programme, an initiative designed for girls aged 6 to 12.

He noted that the project aims to encourage early participation in football while nurturing young female talents across the region.

Speaking at the meeting, Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong emphasised that the initiative is a key part of the vision of GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and the Executive Council to promote the long-term growth of women’s football nationwide.

She added that a clear developmental pathway has already been created to support girls’ football from the grassroots to higher levels.

She highlighted that Football for Girls is a joint effort between the GFA and the Ghana Education Service, targeting primary schools as a foundation for developing passion, skills and confidence among young girls.

The programme aims to increase female participation in football, drive empowerment, and promote awareness through education and inclusive sports activities.

The courtesy call marks a significant step toward expanding grassroots opportunities for girls in the Upper West Region, as both institutions work together to strengthen pathways for young female footballers.

BY Wletsu Ransford