50 Persons With Disabilities Graduate In Fashion

Beneficiaries receiving donated sewing equipment

German Development Cooperation has marked the successful completion of a six-month training programme delivered under the Make Fashion Inclusive project, Module II, for some 50 persons with disabilities.

This significant milestone was commemorated with a graduation ceremony and fashion show in Accra last Thursday. The Make Fashion Inclusive project was designed to improve the employment situation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) through inclusive and industry-relevant vocational training in fashion and creative skills.

The project is structured around two modules. Module I focuses on creating employment opportunities in the fashion industry, especially for persons with disabilities; while Module II provides advanced skills upgrade and improves working conditions for 100 beneficiaries drawn from 50 fashion enterprises (50% of whom are led or owned by PWDs).

These beneficiaries, under Module II, received skill upgrade training in garment production, business management, occupational health and safety, social protection, mentorship, and business coaching with leading fashion brands in Ghana. The event highlighted a wide range of perspectives and garment design approaches, showcasing how diversity strengthens the fashion industry.

The runway celebrated each designer’s individuality, with every collection presenting a unique creative vision and a fresh take on traditional fashion styles. The fashion show not only revealed exceptional talent but also opened doors to new possibilities, encouraging others to explore their artistic potential regardless of the challenges they face.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr. John Duti, Team Leader at Invest for Jobs, GIZ Ghana, said a total of 100 beneficiaries drawn from 50 enterprises, 50 percent of whom are led or owned by PWDs, completed the training and are now equipped with essential skills in recordkeeping, branding, marketing and digitalisation, as well as mentorship and coaching from leading brands in Ghana.

“Intensive skills-upgrade training has not only strengthened the craftsmanship of these entrepreneurs but also enhanced their capacity to compete in both local and international markets. Their progress demonstrates their talent and determination, as well as our joint commitment to advancing an inclusive and globally competitive fashion industry,” he stated.