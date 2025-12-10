Cultural Oneness Festival Goes To Northern Ghana

Cultural Oneness Festival Team addressing the press

THE CULTURAL Oneness Festival, organised by Taste of Afrika, scheduled to span four consecutive days, will take place from December 10 to 13 at various designated areas in the northern part of Ghana.

The festival invites participation from all African countries and members of the African diaspora to Northern Ghana. Participants will visit Pikworo Slave Camp, Tongo Hills, the sacred Tengzug Shrine, Paga Crocodile Pond, and a Tamale City Tour.

Two of the events will feature stunning displays of traditional attire, flavourful local cuisine, lively parades, and captivating performances. Participants will also experience the region’s deep-rooted heritage through exhilarating music, dance, artistry, musketry, and impressive equestrian displays.

On day four, participants will have the opportunity to attend a forum specially designed for young people to engage in meaningful discussions on topics such as youth development and entrepreneurship. Later in the evening, a vibrant fashion show will showcase the unique Northern fabrics, reimagined in contemporary styles, highlighting the region’s rich textile heritage and modern design creativity.

Additionally, there will be a palace experience where participants will have the opportunity to experience the rich customs of the chief’s palace, listen to ancestral stories, and gain insight into their deep cultural significance. The day will conclude with a grand musical concert featuring talented musicians from Northern Ghana.

His Royal Majesty King (Nabongo) Peter Mumia II of the Wanga Kingdom in Kenya, said the festival serves as a bridge for the diaspora community to connect with the continent.

He added that the festival creates tremendous opportunities for collaboration in tourism, cultural preservation, entrepreneurship, and educational exchange.

“It is our hope that this festival will serve as an avenue to expand economic opportunities, uplift youth, amplify, create, and strengthen the global African family,” he stressed.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke