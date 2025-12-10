Barbee Taking Global Music Scene By Storm With Afro-Pop Magic

Barbee

Faith Barbee Eselebor, professionally known as Barbee, is making waves across the global music scene with her powerful blend of Afro-pop, Reggae fusion, Dancehall and Contemporary Pop, all infused with a vibrant Caribbean African flair.

Barbee first gained international attention with ‘Missing You’, her reggae duet with roots singer, Junior Kelly. She continued her success through collaborations with dancehall legend, Beenie Man, creating fan favourites such as ‘Paddy Cake’, ‘Diva in My Sneakers’ and ‘Light Some Candles’. She also toured with him and appeared in his music video ‘Give It Up’.

Her artistic development grew further through her work with renowned producer, Dean Fraser. She earned recognition at major events including the Apollo Theater in New York, the Susquehanna Community Festival and Jamaica Day in Toronto, all of which helped cement her place as an international star.

Barbee’s global journey has taken her to Italy, Israel and many other countries, allowing her to blend worldwide influences with her authentic African and Caribbean heritage. Her music catalogue includes ‘Forever Love’, ‘Out the Door’, ‘Chemistry’, ‘Touch Me Please’, ‘Love You from a Distance’ and ‘Start Over’.

She has collaborated with Nicki Minaj and rapper, Trina, strengthening her presence across global markets.

Barbee is currently in Ghana promoting ‘Start Over’, reconnecting with her roots and engaging deeply with audiences across West Africa. During her visit to Cape Coast in Ghana, Barbee described her experience as deeply emotional and transformative. The journey reinforced her commitment to expressing African resilience, history and culture through her music.

Together with her mother, Barbee cofounded the Roses Foundation. The organisation champions youth development and the creative arts. Their recent Children’s Day celebration in the Oti Region of Ghana featured music workshops, arts activities and inspirational sessions for local children. Barbee continues to emphasise that empowering the youth through creativity is central to her purpose.

Her music video ‘Whoa’, produced with Grammy winning duo, Rock City, won “Best Reggae Music Video” at the Jamaica EME Awards and was featured in the Hollywood movie, House Arrest. Additional standout songs include ‘Just Like That’ and ‘Chemistry’.

Her awards include “Best Collaborative Single” for Beenie Man featuring Barbee, ‘Give It Up’ at the International Reggae Awards in Jamaica, “Most Promising Female Artist” at the Apollo Theater in New York and “Best New Artist” at the International European Reggae Awards.