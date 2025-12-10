KNUST Honours Hackman Owusu-Agyemang

Hackman Owusu-Agyemang

The atmosphere at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was distinguished and solemn on Saturday, November 29, 2025, as the university conferred the Honorary Doctor of Science (DSc), Honoris Causa, on Hackman Owusu-Agyemang—one of Ghana’s most respected public servants and an eminent alumnus of the institution.

The ceremony formed part of the university’s special congregation and was graced by the Chancellor, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, whose presence underscored the significance of the occasion. Several other notable personalities from public life, academia, and traditional authority were also in attendance.

The recognition bestowed on Owusu-Agyemang reflects a public career of exceptional breadth—one marked by integrity, discipline, intellectual rigour, and an unbroken dedication to national and international service.

Over the decades, he has played prominent roles in Ghana’s governance architecture, serving as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for the Interior, Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing, a four-term Member of Parliament, and an accomplished civil servant.

Beyond Ghana’s borders, he distinguished himself in senior diplomatic and technical positions at the United Nations, the African Union, and the Food and Agriculture Organisation in Rome, as well as in various postings across Africa, the Caribbean, and South America.

The university’s citation highlighted his immense contribution to policy development, institutional strengthening, agricultural economics, and international cooperation. His work, both at home and abroad, has demonstrated clarity of purpose, strategic insight, and a consistent commitment to the wellbeing of communities. KNUST also acknowledged his longstanding loyalty to his alma mater, exemplified through significant financial support to the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, meaningful contributions to the KNUST Alumni Endowment Fund, and dedicated service on the Global Advisory Council of the KNUST Alumni Association.

What has defined Mr. Owusu-Agyemang’s journey—perhaps more than titles or accolades—is the moral character with which he has carried out his responsibilities. In an era where public leadership is frequently challenged by ethical lapses, he has maintained an unblemished reputation.

Born into modest circumstances and raised across Begro, Effiduase, and Koforidua, he embraced education as the gateway to opportunity. His years at St Augustine’s College not only sharpened his academic abilities but also cultivated a sense of civic responsibility and courage. As a student leader in the early 1960s, he challenged policies he believed were inimical to Ghana’s democratic aspirations. His activism led to his arrest and detention—an ordeal that would have discouraged many.

His later exposure to international development through advanced studies in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, as well as his extensive work with global institutions, deepened his understanding of the interconnectedness of economic policy, good governance, and social transformation.

Beyond politics and diplomacy, Mr. Owusu-Agyemang’s philanthropic work through the Hackman Foundation has provided vital support to disadvantaged communities. The Foundation’s programmes in education, health, and social welfare reflect his deep belief that leadership must extend to the transformation of everyday lives, especially among populations that often remain unheard or underserved.

Reports Anane Agyei, PhD