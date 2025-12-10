KKFU Launches €450,000 Dev’t Projects In Four Communities

James Agyekum Kwarteng cutting the sod for construction of one of the projects

The Kuapa Kokoo Farmers Union (KKFU) has cut sod for the construction of key educational and health facilities across four beneficiary communities in the Asante Akim North Municipality and the Juaben Municipality, as part of efforts to improve living standards in cocoa-growing areas.

The projects including two fully furnished six-unit classroom blocks and two maternity units, are being funded under the, “Way To Go Project,” a partnership between KKFU, LIDL International, Fairtrade Africa, and Fairtrade Germany.

The initiative aims to enhance the livelihoods of cocoa farmers through sustainable community development.

Speaking during the various ceremonies, President of KKFU, James Agyekum Kwarteng, appealed to opinion leaders and traditional authorities to support the Union in attracting more farmers, saying this would enable KKFU to expand cocoa production and strengthen its business operations.

“One of our key objectives is to support every government in nation-building, especially in rural infrastructural development. KKFU exists to help all Ghanaian cocoa farmers, particularly our members. For the past 30 years, we have remained the only indigenous cocoa company,” he said.

He further appealed to the government to support indigenous companies such as Kuapa Kokoo with financial assistance to enable them compete effectively with foreign licensed buying companies.

“We exist to improve the well-being of cocoa farmers, and I am calling on the government to support indigenous companies with the necessary funds to help us purchase cocoa promptly and sustain our operations,” he added.

Projects

The “Way To Go Project,” which began in 2020, allocates a portion of profits from Fairtrade-certified cocoa used in LIDL chocolate production to community development. Its second phase runs from 2024 to February 2026.

Deputy Project Coordinator, Clinton Donkor Sarkodie, the decision to embark on the four projects followed extensive community assessments that identified education and health as the most pressing needs.

The beneficiary communities include: Asenkyem: Construction of a fully furnished six-unit classroom block with a headmaster’s office, staff common room, library, and ICT laboratory. Nyankoma (Asante Akyem South): Construction of a similar six-unit classroom block with a 12-seater toilet facility. Bomfa RCH Centre: Construction of a maternity unit. Foase Health Centre: Construction of a maternity unit.

The six-month project is expected to begin in December 2025 after which the facilities will be handed over to the communities, with KKFU providing periodic supervision and maintenance support initially.

Local Authorities Praise KKFU’s Support

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Juaben, Eunice Ohenewa Ansu, described the intervention as timely and transformative.

“Juaben Municipality is an orphan municipality with many developmental needs—schools, toilet facilities, roads, potable water, and more. We are truly grateful for what Kuapa Kokoo is bringing to us and we are still asking for more,” she said.

She pledged to serve as an ambassador for KKFU, championing their efforts as a key partner in developing vulnerable farming communities.

The Juaben Municipal Disease Control Officer, Isaac Boakye Afrifa, also praised the initiative, explaining that the lack of a suitable space for Child Welfare Clinics had long been a challenge for health workers.

“This project will go a long way to relieve us of the stress we previously faced. We value it greatly and will ensure it is properly maintained,” he said.

Residents of the beneficiary communities also expressed joy and relief, describing the projects as long overdue. They were optimistic that the new facilities would enhance educational opportunities for children and improve healthcare delivery, particularly for mothers and infants.

FROM David Afum, Asenkyem