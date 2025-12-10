Cable Thieves Strike In K’si… Forces KMA To Switch To Solar

Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi

SOME UNKNOWN cable thieves have reportedly stolen cables connecting street lights, thereby plunging some parts of Kumasi into total darkness.

Interestingly, the rate at which the cable thieves have been cutting away the cables unnoticed, has compelled the city authorities to switch to solar power to prevent theft.

The Chief Executive of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi aka ‘Zuba’, commenting on the issue, said some parts of the city are dark.

He, however, explained that the dark nature of the city was not due to the inefficiency of the city authorities, but rather due to the illegal activities of the daring cable thieves.

“Most of the cables connecting the street lights in Kumasi have been cut away by unknown thieves, and this is the reason some parts of Kumasi look dark in the evening.

“We have realised that if we replace the cables, they will definitely come back and steal them, so we have decided to switch to solar street lights to prevent the thefts,” Zuba said.

He disclosed that the assembly initially wanted to learn from Rwanda, whose street lights are connected to the phones of city authorities, which alert them when the cable is attacked.

“But we also realised that the Rwanda street lights are expensive to install, so after consultations we decided to opt for solar power, which is quite affordable and effective,” he stated.

Speaking in an interview with Kojo Marfo of Abusua FM, Zuba announced that plans are in the pipeline to install 240 solar street lights in Kumasi before the Christmas season.

“They are currently digging the grounds, and before the Christmas season sets in, you will see most of the dark places in the city illuminated during the night,” he boldly promised.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi