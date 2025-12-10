Obuasi Honours Outstanding Farmers

Peter Torkpo (2nd L) with Faustilove Appiah Kannin (2nd R)

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi, Faustilove Appiah Kannin, has appealed to farmers to take advantage of the Feed Ghana Programme, describing it as a vital intervention that can significantly boost local agricultural output.

Madam Appiah Kannin emphasised the importance of investing in improved seeds, irrigation, climate-resilient technology and small-scale processing facilities to enhance productivity and reduce post-harvest losses.

Addressing the 41st National Farmers’ Day celebration in Obuasi, the MCE also reiterated her call for a stronger collective effort to combat illegal mining, which she said continues to destroy arable land and water bodies. She urged traditional leaders to allocate land to young farmers and encouraged the public to support this year’s national theme, “Eat Ghana, Grow Ghana, Secure the Future.”

Madam Appiah Kannin expressed appreciation to AngloGold Ashanti, rural banks and other private partners for their sustained support to the agricultural sector in the municipality.

The Municipal Director of Agriculture, Mr. Yaw Donkor Jnr., encouraged farmers to adopt modern and efficient technologies, continuously consult the Agriculture Department for technical assistance, as well as form cooperatives to improve market access and pricing.

This year’s celebration saw Peter Torkpo being adjudged the Overall Best Farmer for the Obuasi Municipality. Torkpo, who operates a diversified farm with cocoa, oil palm, vegetables, cassava and plantain, expressed gratitude to God and the Municipal Assembly for the recognition.

He appealed for government support to provide reclamation machines to restore farmlands affected by illegal mining. His prize package included a tricycle, 65-inch Samsung television, knapsack sprayer, boots, cloth, a radio, soap, weedicide and cutlasses.

Several other farmers and agricultural workers were recognised for excellence in various categories. Among them were Justice Abban, who was named runner-up to the Overall Best Farmer; Edward Atongotore, Harriet Oduro, Emmanuel Owusu, Stephen Osei Boateng, Charles Nkrumah, Akwasi Amankwah, Hakim Adamu, Stanley Oppong Ofori, Yaw Frank, James Owusu, Eugene Coffie, Hannah Preprah, Faith Annor, and Salam Barikisu, who distinguished themselves in fields ranging from cereals, vegetables, tree crops and cocoa to youth farming, agro marketing, non-traditional agriculture and women in agriculture.

FROM David Afum, Obuasi