Bole DCE Car Crashes On Yapei–Tamale Highway

The accident vehicle

Mr. Abdulai Mahamud, the District Chief Executive for Bole District, has been involved in a road accident while en route to Tamale on official assignment in a Toyota Hilux pickup with registration number SR 27-25.

Information gathered by DAILY GIIDE, indicates that the accident occurred at Galinzegu, near Sankpagla in Central Gonja District, along the Yapei–Tamale Highway.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Mr. Salisu Be-Awuribe, in a Facebook post said, “My DCE for Bole District on his way to Tamale for an official assignment was involved in an accident around Galinzegu near Sankpagla in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region on the Yapei-Tamale Highway. He is in a stable condition. We are with him in prayers,” he disclosed.

FROM Eric Kombat, Galinzegu