Cement Truck Kills Woman, 29

The accident scene.

A 29-year-old woman, identified as Esther Amoah, an insurance agent, died instantly when she was run over by a Benz truck loaded with cement on the Apowa–Agona main road in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was returning home after visiting her younger brother, a student of St. Mary’s Boys’ Senior High School at Apowa in the Ahanta West Municipality, when the incident occurred.

She was reportedly attempting to cross the road when she was knocked down and run over by the truck, killing her instantly.

The unfortunate incident happened last Saturday.

One of the eyewitnesses, Isaac Conduah, said, “We were standing just at the entrance of the St. Mary’s Boys’ SHS. We were supposed to cross the road to the other side.

“As she decided to move, two vehicles were moving in the opposite direction so she became confused.”

“Unfortunately, the cement truck knocked and run over her. She was still holding food flask after going to give food to her brother in the school,” he disclosed.

He indicated, “We looked in her bag and saw identity cards bearing her name, and we also found some phone numbers and called her family members.”

Meanwhile, the police have disclosed that the driver of the vehicle, with registration number AS 630 P, is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi