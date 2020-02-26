Central University To Build Teaching Hospital

Dr. Mensah Otabil cutting the sod for the construction to commence

CENTRAL UNIVERSITY, a leading chartered private university in the country, is to put up a modern teaching hospital at its main campus at Miotso, near Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The project is to offer students in the medical and allied sciences direct on-campus clinical skills exposure and also offer a much needed service to the local community.

First phase of the project consists of the construction of a clinic and upgrading it to a comprehensive teaching hospital and medical school.

“The reason why we are doing this is to give our students practical experience of location where they can see doctors practising, nurses working and patients being worked on…” the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Bill Buenar Puplampu, said on Monday.

He added that the university was also working to improve its research and advocacy footprint, saying they wanted to grow and consolidate the effort to get their students to have strong ethical values.

Prof. Puplampu commended the University Council and the ICGC for their vision for the project.

The Chancellor of the university, Dr. Mensah A. Otabil, said, “We are building something we can manage excellently and grow with it instead of building something prestigious and big but becomes a liability over time.”

The facility would be built on about 30-acre land and it is expected to be completed in 2022 to serve the people of Miotso, Dawhenya, Prampram, Ningo, Tema, Sege, Tsopoli, among others.

From Vincent Kubi, Miotso